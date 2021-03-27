It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Change the Vibe of Any Room With Your Voice With 15% off a Kasa Smart Plug & Light Bulb Bundle

Kasa Smart Plug 2-Pack | $14 | Amazon
Kasa Smart Multicolor Bulb | $14 | Amazon
If you want to change the way a room looks drastically with one shift, painting it in a fresh new color is always an option. But I mean... that takes some work.

You know what’s quicker? You can cast your room in a whole new hue with a multicolor bulb. These smart bulbs can shift to the color of your choice to fit any mood. And what’s more? You can even change the color setting with your voice! What’s easier than that??

If you pair it with this 2-pack of Kasa smart plugs, you can get 15% off of both! That brings each item down to just $14 once you go to checkout (the discount won’t show up in your cart).

With a smart plug, you can turn devices plugged in on or off with your voice. So, you never have to get out of bed again to go turn that light off if you don’t want to!

