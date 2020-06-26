Change the Mood With a Ridiculous 16-Foot Strip of RGB Lights for $10

Minger 16.4-foot LED RGB Strip R2OJ5ZOQ Image : Minger

Adding bias lights to your TV? Giving your gaming cave the finishing touches? Do you just like colorful lights? Try out Minger’s RGB LED strip, which offers 16.4 feet of colorful bulbs that can switch between 16 different colors for just $10 with promo code R2OJ5ZOQ. Govee is the budget brand many have flocked to lately, but at just $10, you might as well see if these can fill your needs all the same.