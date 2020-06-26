It's all consuming.
Change the Mood With a Ridiculous 16-Foot Strip of RGB Lights for $10

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Image: Minger
Minger 16.4-foot LED RGB Strip | $10 | Amazon | Use code R2OJ5ZOQ

Adding bias lights to your TV? Giving your gaming cave the finishing touches? Do you just like colorful lights? Try out Minger’s RGB LED strip, which offers 16.4 feet of colorful bulbs that can switch between 16 different colors for just $10 with promo code R2OJ5ZOQ. Govee is the budget brand many have flocked to lately, but at just $10, you might as well see if these can fill your needs all the same.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

