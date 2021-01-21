Champ and Major: First Dogs Is a Great Gift for Historical Pet Pals and It's 10% Off

Champ and Major: First Dogs Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Champ and Major: First Dogs | $16 | Amazon

Some good boys are in the White House now. They’re making history too. Major will be the first shelter dog to reside a t 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Pets in the President’s home has a long and storied history. If you’re like me, you’re excited to see the adventures the First Dogs will get up to just as Bo, Buddy, Millie, Checkers, and Fala did before them. Joy McCullough’s brand new storybook gives a little background to the presidential puppers and imagines what life will be like for them in our country’s famous home. Sheyda Abvabi Best beautifully illustrates each page, capturing not only the likeness but personality of the Biden’s loyal duo. Grab 10% off Champ and Major: First Dogs ($7 off for the Kindle) right now. This is a wonderful gift for dog lovers young and old .

This will ship free for Prime members .