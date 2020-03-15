Certain Models of the Fossil Smartwatch are on Sale for $110

Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Smartwatch Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Smartwatch | $110 | Amazon | Clip coupon



If you want a smartwatch, but don’t really want to pay an arm and a leg for one, Amazon has a great deal for you this morning. You can grab the 4th generation Fossil model for just $110 after clipping the coupon on the page, which is a great deal for any smartwatch.

There are a few catches, however. The coupon is only available on two color models—Smoke Grey and Black. If you want a women’s watch for the same price, your only option is the Rose Gold Blitz/Blush color.

With limited color choices available, who knows how long these will be in stock, so if you’re tempted, make a decision fast!