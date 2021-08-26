National Dog Day Sale | Chewy



It’s time to celebrate our best boys and girls. Happy National Dog Day to our furry best friends! So out with the old and in with the new. Bowls, leashes, clothes are more are all on sale for this special day. Grab a few things for your four-legged pal and get a $30 electronic gift card when you spend $100. You’ll also get free shipping, and these deals run through tomorrow.

Our dogs have been really brilliant putting up with us being at home so much, just kidding, you know they loved every minute of it. They deserve a little fun too, especially if they need to be entertained while you’re working at home. There are over 600 toys included , so something is sure to catch your pup’s fancy. And be cause who doesn’t love dinosaurs!? These dino doggie dental chews are not only fun shapes but clean teeth and fight bad breath.

There are over 100 beds on sale to give your pooch the perfect nap spot. I’m a huge fan of Frisco, and this is one of their best sellers. You don’t need a senior pet for them to appreciate the Plush Orthopedic Bed, but if you do, they’ll love it. If your fluffer is a bit smaller, the medium-sized bed is a good option . This cozy bed is made from poly-fill bolster for support and memory foam to ease old bones. It is designed to ease getting in and out for a geriatric pet. The cover is removable and machine washable for convenience.



If you did grab a few new goodies in this sale, you’re going to need a place to store them. This Paw Print Collapsible Storage Bin is a fan favorite because it’s...fetching. Put all of pupper’s toys and squeaky things away for safekeeping . This is a great box because it’s easy for even smaller dogs to access playthings and take a look with the sloped front. It’s made of durable polyester fabric and can be wiped down if a slobbery doggo gets too excited.