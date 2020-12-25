It's all consuming.
Celebrate Wonder Woman 1984's Release with This Adorable Diana Figure For Your DC Collection

Prodigy Toys Wonder Woman Doll | $23 | Amazon
Image: Amazon
With the wonderful Christmas gift from HBO Max Plus arriving today, we get to spend this holiday back in Themyscira. Diana Prince has returned and we couldn’t be happier. As she battles Barbara Minerva in this film there is no rest for the Amazonian princess. This adorable statue from Prodigy Toys has her posed ready to fight any villain. She proudly stands six inches tall and is beautifully crafted. She’s an absolute dream and a must-have for any lover of the noble warrior.

Free shipping for Prime members.

