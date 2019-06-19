Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce (160 oz) | $9 | Amazon

It’s almost officially summertime, which means chicken wings on grills, amirite? (I mean, you can fry ‘em too if that’s your thing.) And Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce is the perfect companion to those wings. For $9, you can pick up an entire gallon of Frank’s RedHot Original.

Yep, a gallon.

Of course, you can top a ton of different foods with Frank’s, but I still prefer it best with wings and, of course, blue cheese. Oh, and a nice beer.