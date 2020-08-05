It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Celebrate Wellness Month With Our Code to Save You 40% off Anything at Honey Adult Play

Sheilah Villari
40% Off Sitewide | Honey Adult Play | Use Code KINJA40

August is National Wellness Month and if there's one thing I know when you make yourself feel good you can make others feel good. Our pals at Adult Honey Play want you to feel yourself too. They've created a special code just for our readers to get 40% off your order at checkout just use KINJA40.

It's not all vibrators and dildos, which are fun don't get me wrong. I can actually recommend Honey's own personal lubricant ($14) and after spending some time with the Allure vibrator ($53) I can say it's more fun with a significant other. I've heard good things about the company's wand ($75) which has a lot of power and just happens to be a beautiful honey-gold color. All the prices I've listed are pre-discount so you'll see those savings in your cart.

Free shipping on orders over $59 and five free packs of lube too.

