Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

LEGO’s Women of NASA won’t stay in orbit forever, so you might want to grab it while you can for an all-time low $16. It includes Margaret Hamilton, who wrote the code that guided the Apollo missions, Nancy G. Roman, “the mother of Hubble,” and the first woman and first African American woman in space, Sally Ride and Mae Jemison.