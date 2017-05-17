Celebrate The U.S. Open With A $20 Discount On Mario Tennis Aces

Screenshot : Amazon

Mario Tennis Aces [Digital] | $40 | Amazon

Mario Tennis Aces blends actual tennis strategy with fighting game mechanics, but the real reason you want to buy it is to play as Waluigi. It’s okay, we get it.

In celebration of the U.S. Open (I assume), digital downloads of Nintendo’s latest Mario sports outing is down to an all-time low $40. It’s the same price on the eShop as it is on Amazon, but you’ll earn 50% more Gold Coins by buying from Amazon.