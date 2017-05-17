It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Celebrate The U.S. Open With A $20 Discount On Mario Tennis Aces

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
673
1
Mario Tennis Aces [Digital] | $40 | Amazon
Screenshot: Amazon
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Mario Tennis Aces [Digital] | $40 | Amazon

Mario Tennis Aces blends actual tennis strategy with fighting game mechanics, but the real reason you want to buy it is to play as Waluigi. It’s okay, we get it.

In celebration of the U.S. Open (I assume), digital downloads of Nintendo’s latest Mario sports outing is down to an all-time low $40. It’s the same price on the eShop as it is on Amazon, but you’ll earn 50% more Gold Coins by buying from Amazon.

Share This Story

https://kinjadeals.theinventory.com/celebrate-the-u-s-open-with-a-20-discount-on-mario-te-1837614808

Recommended Stories

Tuesday's Best Deals: Bidets, Original Penguin Sale, Smash Bro's Fighter Pass, and More
The Best Outdoor Gear From REI's Labor Day Sale
This $20 Pillow Is Great For Side Sleepers

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts