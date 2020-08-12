Celebrate the Start of the Stanley Cup With Your Own Cup of Tim Horton's

10% off Tim Horton’s Original Coffee | $12 | Amazon
There are a few sports traditions I have like many fans. As a Bruins fan I’m usually drinking Dunkies or Timmy HoHo when the puck drops. For the layman that’s Tim Horton. I used to work right near one and was there every day for iced coffee and Timbits. As I am no longer going to an office the next best thing is making it at home. I’m drinking Tims right now and listening to game one on the SportsHub. You too can enjoy all this Canadian goodness and honor Lord Stanley and his cup properly. Take 10% off this original blend from the Great White North’s favorite java, just clip the coupon at check out.
The original blend is made 100% Arabica beans with Timmy’s expertise and roasted to goal worthy perfection. It’s a wonderful balance of bold and bitter just what one needs to make it to game seven. These grounds are for all automatic filter coffee makers and two tablespoons are just the thing to jumpstart your morning skate. It’s authentic and imported right from Canada.
