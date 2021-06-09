It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Celebrate the God of Mischief's Disney Plus Arrival With Loki Items That Are out of This World

Explore new timelines and look out of this world while doing so

Sheilah Villari
Loki fans rejoice! Today is your day; the trickster god has arrived on Disney Plus. Join him and Mobius at the Time Variance Authority and monitor timelines, alternates, and variants that can change history. Today only save 30% on select Loki items at Hot Topic and have the most mischievous summer you can.

There’s tons of merch just for Marvel’s newest organization, Time Variance Authority. I love this very official-looking crest cotton tee. In a classic heather grey, you have to be comfortable when chasing baddies across universes. Now you need something to store all your space tools in like the tesseract. Grab this adorable and durable backpack featuring not only the silhouette of Loki but a key fob with Miss Minutes, the mascot of TVA. This bag has a sleeve for your laptop and a place for two water bottles because you need to stay hydrated when time hoping. This is a preorder, and the bag will ship on June 29. Now slap on a cute little Chibi Loki pin and let the world know you’ve got a soft spot for bad boys and anti-heroes.

