Celebrate the Finals With 20% off All NBA Shirts Today Only at Homage

With NBA viewership at the highest it’s been in years, it’s nice to see a mix up at the 2021 Finals. Tonight the Phoenix Suns will take on the Milwaukee Bucks. While both teams have great storylines to follow, I feel like this will be a good series all around . Our pals at Homage want to celebrate with 20% off all NBA shirts today only.

I support you if you’re all in on the Bucks and the Greek Freak . Giannis has definitely been loyal a nd deserves a title for all he’s been through. Deer to dream, my man. He re’s hoping he’s recovered enough to get some court time in during the series. Now, there is also an argument to be made for rooting for the Suns. Chris Paul is making his first NBA finals in his sixteen seasons. If that isn’t perseverance, I don’t know what is? While I will find joy in either team lifting the trophy, I certainly won’t be sad if CP3 tops a brilliant career with a title to his name.

Orders over $70 receive free shipping.