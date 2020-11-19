It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Celebrate the Draft and Get Ready for a New Season With up 40% off NBA Accessories

Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Last night the Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards as their number one draft pick thus kicking off the excitement for a new season. Well, as excited as you can be. As we anticipate the start on December 22 it’s time to grab a pristine hat just like the new members of your squad. In this early Black Friday sale take up 40% off NBA Accessories.

There are 181 things to choose from so I’m sure you’ll find the right item to spur on high hopes for a successful team and year. Lots of hats, loads of hats. I’m a huge fan of the ‘47 brand and have one for each of my teams. They’re comfy and have held up well through even the worst of games. Plenty of tumblers for toasty grab-and-go beverages and a few blankets to get cozy on the couch while you cheer on your guys to victory.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

Sheilah Villari

