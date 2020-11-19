Celebrate the Draft and Get Ready for a New Season With up 40% off NBA Accessories

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Up 40% off NBA Accessories | Macy’s



Last night the Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards as their number one draft pick thus kicking off the excitement for a new season. Well, as excited as you can be. As we anticipate the start on December 22 it’s time to grab a pristine hat just like the new members of your squad. In this early Black Friday sale take u p 4 0% off NBA Accessories.

Advertisement

There are 181 things to choose from so I’m sure you’ll find the right item to spur on high hopes for a successful team and year. Lots of hats, loads of hats. I’m a huge fan of the ‘47 brand and have one for each of my teams. They’re comfy and have held up well through even the worst of games. P lenty of tumblers for toasty grab-and-go beverages and a few blankets to get cozy on the couch while you cheer on your guys to victory.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $25.