It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Celebrate the Big Man Upstairs, Mario, By Grabbing Some Special Switch Controllers for $20

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Save
PowerA Mario Switch Controller - Silver | $20 | Best Buy PowerA Mario Switch Controller - White | $20 | Best Buy PowerA Mario Switch Controller - Orange | $20 | Best Buy
PowerA Mario Switch Controller - Silver | $20 | Best Buy
PowerA Mario Switch Controller - White | $20 | Best Buy
PowerA Mario Switch Controller - Orange | $20 | Best Buy
Image: Giovanni Colantonio
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

PowerA Mario Switch Controller - Silver | $20 | Best Buy
PowerA Mario Switch Controller - White | $20 | Best Buy
PowerA Mario Switch Controller - Orange | $20 | Best Buy

It’s a Mario party all day and I’m not serving up minigames. We’ve got deals galore to celebrate this iconic Italian man slowly careening towards his mid-life crisis. In addition to game sales, you can also grab some special PowerA Switch controllers emblazoned with his signature M or his face for $20. There are a handful of options to choose from, but I’m most fond of this Metal Mario-esque controller with a silver finish. There’s a white option for people who want something a bit less loud, and a bright orange for folks on the opposite end of the spectrum. These officially licensed, third-party controllers have all the perks of a normal Switch Pro controller and can be connected to the console through a USB wire too. Play some Mario while holding a Mario controller, why don’t you?

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
The Best Amazon Deals of the Day
Click Here to browse
The Best Amazon Deals of the Day

Save big on laptops, tablets, outdoor furnishings, everyday household items, and more!

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`