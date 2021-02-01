Celebrate the 1-Year Anniversary of the Sonic Movie With Sonic Mania for $17 on PS4

Sonic Mania (PS4) Image : Sega

Sonic Mania (PS4) | $17 | Best Buy



Well, I’m about the mess up your entire day. Two weeks from now, we’ll be celebrating the one year anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog hitting theaters. Yes, one year. I imagine that’s probably the best film many of you saw in theaters before (motions at everything). If that’s filling you with existential dread right now, here’s a counter balance: Sonic Mania for PS4 is on sale for $17 right now. The game is a throwback to Sonic’s glory days, recreating the Genesis era in style. It feels just like Sonic 2, and that’s the highest compliment I can give it. This Valentine’s Day (the actual day the film released, hilariously), sit down with the movie and the game and have a nice date night with Sonic.