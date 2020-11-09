Celebrate Sweet Relief With 50% off a Titan Pro Series Reclining Massage Chair

Titan Pro Series Reclining Massage Chair Graphic : Gabe Carey

Titan Pro Series Reclining Massage Chair | $1,395 | The Home Depot

Let’s say you spent the weekend reveling in the defeat of a bumbling authoritarian demagogue , lighting up the streets and perhaps going a little too hard with the adult beverages. You might feel the urge to take it easy for a night, treating yourself to an at-home spa day, keeping up the social distancing while releasing the tension in your shoulders and feet. Now 50% off at The Home Depot, the Titan Pro Series faux leather reclining massage chair has everything you need to relax this week before the fight for a more equal and environmentally conscious world rages on.

Advertisement

Complete with five remote-controlled massage programs, body scanning tech, and advanced compression massages functionality for your calves and feet, this chair would normally set you back a whopping $2,799. But, for a limited time, you can experience all the kneading, tapping, shiatsu, flapping, and knocking you want without the hassle and potential contagion of visiting a professional masseuse as COVID numbers spike yet again. Seeing as this is one of Home Depot’s Special Buy offers, it’s safe to assume it’ll only last a day or two at most. After all this working from home, your back deserves a break.