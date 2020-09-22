Celebrate Singles Day With These Flash Bundles For Ladies and Gents Thanks to Ella Paradis

Singles Week Bundles Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Our pals at Ella Paradis want everyone to take some time for relaxation and self-care . This week the company is giving us the gift of these Singles Bundles. Now obviously you don’t have to be single to save in these deals are experience some good products but you don’t need to feel bad if you are.

It’s not often I see a good deal for the gentlemen so this bundle is a pleasant surprise. Not only is this pack $81 less than it should be it’s a nice mix. There are two masturbators to choose from because we like variety. You’ll receive both the Hawk Dual Masturbator and the Juicy Topco Masturbator. Plus you get a pack of Pjur Aqua Lubricant to try out. Not bad for just $40.



Ella Paradis really loves the G-Spot HeroRelax and you will too because they are practically giving it away as you’re saving $80 on this bundle. Take a ‘ me day’ and chill out with a nice hot bath and these extra sensual b ath b ombs. Then get cozy with one of the company’s top-selling vibes. This is the perfect bundle for a boss babe.

