It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Celebrate Singles Day With a Sitewide Sale at Bellesa

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBellesa deals
382
Save
11% Discount Sitewide or 22% off Orders Over $75 | Bellesa | Use Code SINGLE
11% Discount Sitewide or 22% off Orders Over $75 | Bellesa | Use Code SINGLE
Image: Bellesa

11% Discount Sitewide or 22% off Orders Over $75 | Bellesa | Use Code SINGLE

Bellesa always has our backs here at Kinja. In honor of Singles Day no need to feel sad. This is a great time to indulge in some self-care and some self-love. Today and tomorrow take 11% off anything on the site and embrace a little peace, a little quiet, and a little you time. If you spend more than $75, take 22% off whatever you pick instead. And if you are coupled, don’t worry. No discrimination here. You can use the code SINGLE too.

Advertisement

You know I’m going to talk about the Nirvana ($93) again. It’s absolutely my favorite of the Bellesa line, plus it’s so pretty. Soft, gorgeous, powerful. I’m not just describing womenkind, that’s this beautiful wand too. This is a great starter vibe if you aren’t sure yet. It can go as slow as you need or take it to 11 and get yourself to a higher plane. I will never shut up about this toy because it has been one of my reliables through quarantine. So if you want an awesome Singles Day grab this vibe.

Advertisement

Gentlemen, I didn’t forget you. The Satisfyer Men 2.0 is a best seller and top-rated toy for boys at Bellesa. This sleek and chic look guy vibe stimulates all the right parts. The internal material is soft, silky, and innovative for your imagination. This maturbator is discreet on the outside and is the real deal on the inside. Just promise to clean up when you’re finished.

G/O Media may get a commission
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless Earbuds
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless Earbuds

Free shipping on all orders over $29.

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Tuesday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, Crest 3D Whitestrips, Fenty Beauty Lipstick, Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill, James Bond Blu-ray Set, and More

How to Build a Small Form Factor Gaming PC That Can Fit Anywhere

Get Weird in Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition, Now $30

Save $70 on Hyperice's Massage Gun To Melt the Pain Away