Celebrate Singles Day With a Sitewide Sale at Bellesa

Bellesa always has our backs here at Kinja. In honor of Singles Day no need to feel sad. This is a great time to indulge in some self-care and some self-love. Today and tomorrow take 11% off anything on the site and embrace a little peace, a little quiet, and a little you time. If you spend more than $75, take 22% off whatever you pick instead. And if you are coupled, don’t worry. No discrimination here. You can use the code SINGLE too.
You know I’m going to talk about the Nirvana ($93) again. It’s absolutely my favorite of the Bellesa line, plus it’s so pretty. Soft, gorgeous, powerful. I’m not just describing womenkind, that’s this beautiful wand too. This is a great starter vibe if you aren’t sure yet. It can go as slow as you need or take it to 11 and get yourself to a higher plane. I will never shut up about this toy because it has been one of my reliables through quarantine. So if you want an awesome Singles Day grab this vibe.
Gentlemen, I didn’t forget you. The Satisfyer Men 2.0 is a best seller and top-rated toy for boys at Bellesa. This sleek and chic look guy vibe stimulates all the right parts. The internal material is soft, silky, and innovative for your imagination. This maturbator is discreet on the outside and is the real deal on the inside. Just promise to clean up when you’re finished.
