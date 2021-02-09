Celebrate Self Love Week With 45% off One Item at Adam & Eve

45% off One Item TAKE45 Image : Calexotics

45% off One Item | Adam & Eve | Use Code TAKE45



It’s Self Love Week! With the lead up to Valentine’s Day, whether you’re with someone(s) or not, you should take a day for just yourself. Adam & Eve is running a sale to help celebrate. Take 45% off one select item in their store. And don’t worry i t’ll designate if you can use the code TAKE45 or not. There are over a thousand products included with this discount to pick from so you’re sure to find just what you need .

Now, my favorite Jack Rabbit Signature Thrusting Rabbit rarely goes on sale. B ut with this code, you can still save 25% . This vibe is possibly my gold standard now, I will judge all other toys against it . H onestly, most will be found lacking. The Thrusting Rabbit from Calexotics is just out of this world. It also arrives in this gorgeous white retro box. The silicone is plush and soothing . Each trust has perfect precision. There are three speeds, and it’s super easy to control with the buttons even in the most intense session . The little bunny ears have seven vibrations, and you can choose to use them or not. This vibe gives me some of the most robust experiences I’ve ever had with a toy . I’ve tested a lot of these for you all so it’s not often I’m literally and figuratively shook . If you want to upgrade, this is the ultimate upgrade. I do recommend lube and going slow at first. I was not expecting this to be so powerful. Very pleasantly surprised though .

Advertisement

Speaking of lube, Wicked’s Aqua Waterbased Lubricant was included with a toy I reviewed last year. It’s not left my nightstand since. Wicked is hands down, my number one. It’s unbelievably silky and so slick on everything. It’s absolutely safe on your toys, your condoms, you, and your partner . There is zero sent, and it lasts, oh boy does it last. The best is it’s in an all black bottle that is super discreet, so no reason to hide it . I guarantee this will be your go-to once you try it.