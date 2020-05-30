It's all consuming.
Celebrate Pride Month in the Bedroom with Ella Paradis' New $40 Bundle

Elizabeth Henges
Show Your Pride Bundle | $40 | Ella Paradis
Show Your Pride Bundle | $40 | Ella Paradis

Next month is Pride Month! And, well, people that identify under the LGBTQIA+ label (except some of that As, hey what’s up y’all love you) deserve some extra self-love in June. Ella Paradis is starting the Pride Party early with the Show Your Pride Bundle, which is sure to please a lot of people.

This lovely set, which is only $40, includes the Better Love Queen of Hearts couples vibrator, which I think is best described on Ella Paradis’ website:

Has your bedroom routine with your partner become a little too routine? Spice things up with this Queen of Hearts remote controlled couples’ vibe featuring 10 vibrations modes in a 100% waterproof design. The remote makes this a convenient hands-free toy, or have your partner control it while you become their victim. Whatever the case, you’ll be screaming “off with their heads” once you’re done with the Queen of Hearts.

Off with their heads, indeed. The bundle also comes with some sexy tarot cards (are there portents of sexual cataclysms within?) and a satin bag to store your new toy in. These items usually go for $100, so if you want a new toy to spice up the bedroom there’s no better time than now to expand your collection.

