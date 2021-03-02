Celebrate Pokémon's 25th Anniversary in Style With a Sale on Toys and Apparel at Hot Topic

Pokémon Toys & Apparel Sale Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Pokémon Toys & Apparel Sale | Hot Topic



Pokémon is 25 years old, which is wild to think about if you grew up with it. It’s now old enough to have an quarter-life crisis where it desperately tries to recapture its youthful days. It’s reverting to its high school fashion days by shopping at Hot Topic and now you can too. The retailer is currently running a sale on Pokémon clothing and toys , which features some classicly Hot Topic shirts. Perhaps you want to pick up a cute yellow-striped Pikachu t-shirt or a Squirtle dress. How about a pair of Pikachu hi-top sneakers? There’s also Funko Pops, plushies, and more, so pop and and stock up on nostalgia from your teenage self’s favorite store.