It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsAccessories

Celebrate New Horizons Anniversary With 20% off Animal Crossing Goods at Hot Topic

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Save
20% off Animal Crossing Merch | Hot Topic
20% off Animal Crossing Merch | Hot Topic
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

20% off Animal Crossing Merch | Hot Topic

Did you spend all weekend asking Rilla and Chai to visit your campsite? I know I’m not the only one who started the task of asking this gang to visit Terrier Bay to collect all the new Sanrio merch. If you’re still in the island mood to celebrate one year of New Horizons, grab 20% off on some wonderful Animal Crossing merch. No code is needed, and the sale is expected to run the rest of the week.

Advertisement

New Horizons anniversary has meant updates with adorable characters returning to your floating paradise. Let everyone know you’re a proud island representative with this killer mini backpack. All your favorites are wonderfully displayed in a grid pattern, and it even comes with a pull charm of the classic leaf symbol.

No Nook Miles required for this sweet Dodo Airlines shirt. Show off that you are a frequent flyer and are on a first-name basis with Orville. This cotton tee is unisex and a great accessory for your next seaplane trip.

G/O Media may get a commission
Paramount+ - 30-Day Trial
Click To Claim Your Free Month
Paramount+ - 30-Day Trial

Spruce up your kitchen with your favorite musician, K.K. Slider! Nothing says hot out of the over like a KK mitt while you hum “Welcome Horizons.” Pair that with a potholder adorned with the sweet and kind face of Isabelle. Top it off with a cute towel printed with island dwellers, and you’ll have Happy Home Academy awarding you all the points.

Advertisement

All orders over $60 ship for free.

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`