Celebrate National Lipstick Day With a BOGO Sale at Fenty

BOGO Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipsticks Photo : Fenty

BOGO Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipsticks | $13 | Fenty Beauty



Treat yo lips and Happy National Lipstick Day! Fenty Beauty wants you to celebrate in style and give you the gift of a perfectly painted pout. Grab one of Rihanna’s lines from Fenty the Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipsticks. They are just $13 and if you buy one, you get one free. A pretty nice treat from the head bad girl herself. This deal is just for today so act quick because colors are flying.

Advertisement

Free Shipping on all orders. Deal ends at midnight.

