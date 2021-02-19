Celebrate National Lash Day With Up to 50% off Premium Brands at Ulta

Up to 50% off Select Lash Products Image : Glamnetic

Up to 50% off Select Lash Products | Ulta



Whether real or faux, a luscious lash can enhance an already stunning look. Take the time today to give your lashes a little extra TLC and an extra flutter. Save u p to 50% off s elect p roducts to honor N ational L ash D ay. These deals expire on February 21.

Traditional glue- on lashes are a bit of a hassle to get on at first. There’s a learning curve, and it needs to be combined with a bit of patience. But once you get it down, you’ll be glad you mastered this skill. Lilly Lashes are one of my favorite brands, and the pair I have in my collection is the Lite Faux Mink False Lashes Miami. They’re 30% off in this sale, and t here’s a reason they are the company’s #1 seller .

If you think you need a little help getting a flirty pair of lashes on magnetic ones might be an avenue to explore. Glamnetic’s Vixen Magnetic Lashes are my favorites of their line and made life in the application so much easier. These are elegant and create a bit of a cat-eye shape, so if you’re into a vintage vibe, you’ll love them too. They’re lightweight, soft, and made for hours of wear . You will also need to purchase the liner to get these baddies on. But they’re durable and will last a very long time if you clean and store them properly.

I received a discovery bundle from Pacifica and was pleasantly surprised by their makeup’ s longevity and quality . Specifically the Stellar Gaze Mascara, which has earned a place in my travel bag. The volume one stroke added was pretty amazing and got a little extra curl at the ends. And because Pacifica is all about vegan and clean beauty, the ingredients are good for you too . This particular formula has coconut oil and vitamin B, so your lashes don’t do that clumpy dried-out thing that happen s with lesser mascara.

Free shipping on orders over $35. This sale will run until Sunday.