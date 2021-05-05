It's all consuming.
Celebrate Masturbation May With Better Love's Pixie Wand, It's Only $29

Sheilah Villari
Better Love Pixie Wand Massager | $29 | Ella Paradis

Go ahead and treat yourself to a little goodie because self-care is important. You deserve a gift after surviving a stressful year. Let Ella Paradis help you have a relaxing May and honor a month dedicated to masturbation with this Better Love Pixie Wand Massager. It’s only $29 and a great way to engage in some self-love.

The Pixie Wand is here to help you conjure a little lady magic. It has ten settings and is very user-friendly. It’s also compact enough to take on adventures if you’re in the mood for sexy travel. While this wand is great for solo play, it can absolutely be fun with a significant other too. It’s waterproof, easy to charge, and made from plush body-safe silicone. This is an enchanting vibe indeed.

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.