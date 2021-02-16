Celebrate Mardi Gras With a Sale on Over 50 Items up to Half off at Babeland

Mardi Gras Sale Graphic : Sheilah Villari

While we won’t have actual Mardi Gras parties like usual, that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate. Babeland wants you to have a marvelous Fat Tuesday and has fifty-two i tems up to 50% off today only.

I have a different version of this rabbit, and it’s absolutely one of my faves. This Rotating G Rabbit is 50% off and has seven vibe functions at three speeds. But it really shines in that it has a unique heating element. Designed with an optimum curve ideal for G-spot teasing. This is absolutely a high-quality vibe that is unlike any other in your collection. Expect about two hours of playtime off of one charge and use a water-based lubricant with it. The soft silicone warms up quickly, so take a little extra time on your first outings to find what works for you.

I’m a sucker for cute novelty vibes, and this Toone has double the pleasure. Adorably crafted, this dual-motor vibe is firm and flexible. There are ten pulsations and patterns, each with its own increasing intensity. Made with plush silicon, you’ll get about sixty minutes off of one charge. This tickling toy is charming , a teasing treasure you were looking for . Great for solo flights or one with a partner. It’s also 50% off.

