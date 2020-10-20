Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsPets

Celebrate Halloween With Your Furry Bestie and Save 25% on Their Costume Now

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
113
Save
Save up to 25% on Rubie’s Pet Costumes | Amazon Gold Box
Save up to 25% on Rubie’s Pet Costumes | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Save up to 25% on Rubie’s Pet Costumes | Amazon Gold Box

So you’re probably celebrating Halloween at home this year but that doesn’t mean you can’t do it in style. If you’re lucky enough to have a furry best friend this is their time to shine. Take 25% off almost 30 different costumes from the spooky dress up powerhouse Rubie’s. Snag a bag of cookies for your pet pal too so they don’t feel left out on that whole trick-or-treat part.

Advertisement

There is quite a variety and this sale covers lots of fandoms. If your pooch is your number one sidekick Robin is the way to go. Is your pet out of this world? I bet they’d look amazing as the Dark Lord Vader or even a Wookie. Or maybe your pupper is the best darn co-pilot in the skies. Just because things aren’t like they used to be doesn’t mean fun can’t be had with those you love this scary season. Even if it’s just you and your fur baby dress up, snack down, and get ghoulish.

All these ship for free if you’re a Prime member.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds
Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds
Use the promo code 93XPW54
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Ultimate iPhone 12 Pre-Order Guide: Release Dates, Carriers, and More

No More Delays: Pre-Order Cyberpunk 2077 and Save up to $15

The Razer BlackWidow Lite Sheds Its Number Pad to Fit on Your Tiny Desk, Now $70

Transform Any Car or Home Speaker With Wireless Audio With Up to 58% off Aukey Bluetooth Receivers, Today Only