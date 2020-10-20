Celebrate Halloween With Your Furry Bestie and Save 25% on Their Costume Now

Save up to 25% on Rubie’s Pet Costumes Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Save up to 25% on Rubie’s Pet Costumes | Amazon Gold Box



So you’re probably celebrating Halloween at home this year but that doesn’t mean you can’t do it in style. If you’re lucky enough to have a furry best friend this is their time to shine. Take 25% off almost 30 different costumes from the spooky dress up powerhouse Rubie’s. Snag a bag of cookies for your pet pal too so they don’t feel left out on that whole trick-or-treat part.

Advertisement

There is quite a variety and this sale covers lots of fandoms. If your pooch is your number one sidekick Robin is the way to go. Is your pet out of this world? I bet they’d look amazing as the D ark L ord Vader or even a Wookie. Or maybe your p upper is the best darn co-pilot in the skies. Just because things aren’t like they used to be doesn’t mean fun can’t be had with those you love this scary season. Even if it’s just you and your fur baby dress up, snack down, and get ghoulish .

All these ship for free if you’re a Prime member.

Advertisement