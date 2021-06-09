Celebrate Fifty Years of Adam & Eve With Half off Toys for the Boys

Take 50% off Any Item | Adam & Eve | Use Code BONUS50



Can you believe Adam & Eve has been around for 50 years? Founded in North Carolina in the ‘70s, it started as a humble mail-order catalog selling contraceptives and has since grown to the number one e-commerce distributor for condoms , sex toys, and erotica in the US. That’s quite a journey. Even their founder Phil Harvey is considered one of the most influential figures in the sex industry even to this day. We spend a lot of time on this site focusing on lady pleasure so to celebrate 50 years of sexy times, her e are a few of Adam & Eve’s top boy toys. Use the code BONUS50 and get 50% off each.

I’ve heard you gents, and I promise to make sure you boys have your plugs and strokers highlighted more . That being said, this is a new toy for Adam & Even. The Sweetie Rechargeable Plug is bringing thrills to the backyard. There are seven vibe modes; it’s soft silicone and lasts up to sixty minutes on one charge. It’s five and a half inches long and is sure to be a best-seller very soon.



The Remote Control Heat-Up P-Spot Stimulator may be for those a bit more adventurous. There are a few bells and whistles here to wet yours. This remote control vibe warms up for your special spot, all while giving a tingle to those testicles. It’s got eleven modes, is about five inches long, and like the toy above, except about an hour of playtime off of a single charge. It’s made of soft, safe silicone and, of course, good with lube.

Since one entry is never enough, here’s the new Deelite Double O Heaven. Think of it as a 2-in-1 designed to be as close to the real thing as possible with interior ticklers. Mimicking suction adds something extra, and options are always nice, right? It’s almost eight inches long, made of soft TPE on the inside and solid ABS plastic on the outside. It’s still surprisingly discreet and easy to clean.

