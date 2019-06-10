Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Father’s Day Deals | Amazon

To celebrate Father’s Day, everything you’d want to jump start a smart home or entertain your dad from the shopping giant is on sale right now.



Choose from a $20 Echo Input (which adds Alexa to any speaker you want), $120 Echo Plus, Echo Show 5 bundled with an Echo Show for $270, and a ton of echo Echo Dot bundles.

You can pick one up with a Fire TV Stick or one with 4K (pick this one,) or expand your smart home with a TP-Link smart plug for $45 or Sengled light bulbs for $50. Amazon’s surprisingly useful Echo Wall Clock is down to just $25, too.

Additionally, Amazon’s entire line of tablets and e-readers are also on-sale.



Fire HD 8 tablets are just $60. The new, waterproof, Bluetooth-equipped Kindle Paperwhite is down to just $100 with 10% cash back for Prime holders. And the cheaper, non-waterproof Kindle is selling for $70.

