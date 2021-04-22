Celebrate Earth Day With Cariuma's First-Ever Limited-Edition Made-to-Order Sneakers

Made-to-Order Earth Day Sneakers NEWLOOKS Image : Cariuma

Cariuma is a company definitely making waves in the sustainability space. They’re dedicated to fighting against wasteful practices that are rampant in the fashion industry. David and Fernando, the founders, wanted to bring all that to the sneaker game to create thoughtfully made shoes with cool comfort. In celebration of Earth Day, the company is launching its first-ever limited-edition made-to-order sneaker.

From now until April 30, pick from the two limited colorways (white and green) in the IBI Low style . Each pair will be made exclusively on-demand to reduce waste. I have a pair of Cariuma shoes and can say the bamboo knit is breathable and durable, the vegan foam insole is comfy, and the recycled laces are still holding up a year later.

Because this company is so Earth-friendly, ten trees will be planted per pair sold. “The choices we make today that plant the seeds of the future.” Use the code NEWLOOKS for free express shipping once your shoes are produced.

If you purchase today, expect to have them ship on June 7.

