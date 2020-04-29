Celebrate Brooklinen's Bday With a 20% Sitewide Discount

20% Off Sitewide BDAY Photo : Brooklinen

20% Off Sitewide| Brooklinen | Use code BDAY



If you’ve listened to any podcast the past year you know Brooklinen to be an omnipresent sponsor with pretty rave reviews at that. And gosh darn it, if it’s good enough for Dax Shepard it’s good enough for me. From no until May 6th enjoy 20% off anything on the site with the code BDAY. This is a great deal if you want to spruce up your bedroom. The classic core set of sheets is their best seller and a great introduction to the company. If you love affordable quality and comfort in your bedding Brooklinen is for you.

Advertisement

But it’s not just blankets, pillows, and sheets. Brooklinen also has a line of comfy loungewear and even has home decor, which I did not know. Basically, anything your domicile could require, they have it. There appears to be free shipping on all orders but I can’t find anything specified so this could be just for the birthday deal. Either way gorgeous options, great prices.