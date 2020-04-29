It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Celebrate Brooklinen's Bday With a 20% Sitewide Discount

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBrooklinen
131
Save
20% Off Sitewide| Brooklinen | Use code BDAY
20% Off Sitewide| Brooklinen | Use code BDAY
Photo: Brooklinen
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

20% Off Sitewide| Brooklinen | Use code BDAY

If you’ve listened to any podcast the past year you know Brooklinen to be an omnipresent sponsor with pretty rave reviews at that. And gosh darn it, if it’s good enough for Dax Shepard it’s good enough for me. From no until May 6th enjoy 20% off anything on the site with the code BDAY. This is a great deal if you want to spruce up your bedroom. The classic core set of sheets is their best seller and a great introduction to the company. If you love affordable quality and comfort in your bedding Brooklinen is for you.

Advertisement

But it’s not just blankets, pillows, and sheets. Brooklinen also has a line of comfy loungewear and even has home decor, which I did not know. Basically, anything your domicile could require, they have it. There appears to be free shipping on all orders but I can’t find anything specified so this could be just for the birthday deal. Either way gorgeous options, great prices.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

AUKEY's 3-in-1 Cable Combines USB-C, microUSB, and Lightning Connectors, Now $13 in its First Sale Ever

Six Things Our Readers Are Buying With Their Stimulus Checks

The Anker PowerWave Pad & Stand Combo Is a Decent $20

You Can Actually Buy a Switch Lite at Amazon Right Now