It's all consuming.
Celebrate 20 Years of Star Wars LEGOs With This $25 Snowspeeder Set

Ana Suarez
LEGO Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Snowspeeder - 20th Anniversary Edition | $25 | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
LEGO Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Snowspeeder - 20th Anniversary Edition | $25 | Amazon

You can celebrate 20 years of building Star Wars LEGOs with this Empire Strikes Back Snowspeeder. The 309-piece building set includes a detailed snowspeeder ship with laser cannons, spring-loaded shooters, a stud shooter, and a harpoon. The set also has a Lando Calrissian Minifigure to help you reenact the Star Wars Battle of Hoth. Right now, it is about $10 off on Amazon.

