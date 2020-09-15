It's all consuming.
Catch Up With Avatar and The Legend of Korra: The Complete Series Collection on Blu-Ray for $50

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Avatar and The Legend of Korra: The Complete Series (Blu-Ray) | $50 | Amazon

Avatar is still wildly popular, and if you haven’t yet been briefed on why, it’s time to get caught up. Amazon has the complete series of both Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra in one elemental powerhouse of a Blu-Ray collection for just $50. There are 17 discs in all to cover the hundreds of hours of alchemical mayhem and artistry these two and all their destructive peers are known for. Grab a copy and settle in for a long binge marathon.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

