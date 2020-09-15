Catch Up With Avatar and The Legend of Korra: The Complete Series Collection on Blu-Ray for $50

Avatar and The Legend of Korra: The Complete Series (Blu-Ray) | $50 | Amazon

Avatar is still wildly popular, and if you haven’t yet been briefed on why, it’s time to get caught up. Amazon has the complete series of both Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra in one elemental powerhouse of a Blu-Ray collection for just $50. There are 17 discs in all to cover the hundreds of hours of alchemical mayhem and artistry these two and all their destructive peers are known for. Grab a copy and settle in for a long binge marathon.