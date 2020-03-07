It's all consuming.
Catch up on These 4K Horror Flicks for $5 a Piece in Microsoft's A24 Flash Sale

Elizabeth Henges
Midsommar (Digital) | $5 | Microsoft Store
Image: Elizabeth Henges
If you’re a horror film buff but haven’t caught up on A24's catalog, now is the perfect chance to add some new films to your backlog. 4K digital versions of the company’s filmography are only $5 at the Microsoft Store.

The flash sale is only for the weekend, ending March 9, but it includes everything the A24 has on the storefront. Need to catch up on the 2019 releases with Midsommar and The Lighthouse? They’re $5 a piece. Watched those and want to check out more of A24's back catalog? Well, The Witch is $5, too.

Even the more comedic Slice is on sale! These are likely to be some of the best deals on A24's works for a while, so make sure you grab ‘em before they’re gone.

