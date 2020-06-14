It's all consuming.
Catch up on the Resident Evil Series on the Go With a Sale on the Switch Collections

Elizabeth Henges
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Resident Evil VIII was announced! That’s cool! But if you’re behind on the series, you might be just a bit worried about catching up. If you like getting scares on the go, though, you’re in luck. But the Resident Evil Origins Collection and the Resident Evil Triple Pack are on sale on Amazon, and you can get both for a total of $75.

The Origins Collection includes Resident Evil 0 and the original game, while the Triple Pack includes Resident Evil 4, 5, and 6. Of course, this isn’t the entire series—Resident Evil 7, along with the recent remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, are not available on the Switch. But, five out of the eight mainline games is a pretty good start!

