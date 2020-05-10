Catch Up on the Premier "Car Go Fast" Series, Fast & Furious, For Just $50

Fast & Furious 8-Movie Collection Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Fast & Furious 8-Movie Collection | $50 | Amazon

Shame that Fast & Furious 9 (or F9, to properly confuse everyone) got delayed a year, but do you know what that means? It’s time to catch up on the high-octane, high-speed, vroomy vroom series. Yes, those are all official car words, and yes, I love Fast & Furious. Thankfully for all the family-oriented gearheads, the Fast & Furious 8-Movie Blu-Ray Collection is just $50. That’s $6.25 a movie!

This, of course, includes all the mainline movies, from the original The Fast and The Furious to The Fate of the Furious, which certainly sounds like a title that would end the series. But it didn’t end, obviously. Fast & Furious is forever.

What this collection doesn’t include the latest spin-off (?) movie Hobbs & Shaw, but you can pick that one up for $15. I mean, it have Dwayne Johnson AND Idris Elba. What else can you ask for?