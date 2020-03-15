Catch Up on the New Trilogy with a Deal on the Star Trek: Kelvin Timeline Collection

Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline | $40 | Amazon



I’m definitely a person that prefers Star Trek to Star Wars. Sorry! That said, I never tried to watch the most recent Star Trek trilogy of movies. Apparently it’s another timeline now or something? Well, now we can all watch Star Trek: The Kelvin Timeline in 4K for $40, thanks to Amazon.

This collection includes the three Kelvin Timeline movies on Blu-Ray and 4K, a bunch of additional content, and a fold out that explains the timeline. If you’re not planning on buying a 4K TV set anytime soon, though, you can pick up the Blu-Ray collection for $25, but it doesn’t include all the bonuses.