Catch Up on the God of War Series With The Latest Title Being Only $14

God of War (PlayStation Hits) | $14 | Amazon

This console generation is winding down (although we still can’t pre-order the new ones... what’s up with that?), so now is the time to pick up some of the most popular PS4 titles for cheap and catch up on what you missed. Sony Santa Monica’s God of War is only $14 right now, and if you haven’t given the soft reboot of the series a try, now’s the perfect chance. Still as vicious as ever but having a more meaningful story about fatherhood, God of War was well-received critically, so now you can experience it yourself for a really good price.