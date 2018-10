Screenshot: Amazon

Destiny 2 didn’t have the best launch, but with the new Forsaken expansion, the game is finally where it needs to be. You can grab the Forsaken Legendary Collection today on Amazon for $40 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, the best price ever. That includes the base game, plus the Curse of Osiris, Warmind, and Forsaken expansions.