Catch Up on Borderlands, BioShock on Nintendo Switch With Collections Down to $35

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Borderland Legendary Collection (Nintendo Switch) | $35 | Nintendo Switch BioShock: The Collection (Nintendo Switch) | $35 | Amazon XCOM 2 Collection (Nintendo Switch) | $39 | Amazon
Borderland Legendary Collection (Nintendo Switch) | $35 | Nintendo Switch
BioShock: The Collection (Nintendo Switch) | $35 | Amazon
XCOM 2 Collection (Nintendo Switch) | $39 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Gaming Deals
2K is discounting some of its best collections on the Nintendo Switch. Snag three games each in the BioShock Collection and Borderlands Legendary Collection for $35 each.

You can also still grab the XCOM 2 Collection for $39, which is not as sweet of a deal on paper as it only packs one game, but it comes with all the DLC, and considering I’d still pay $60 for the base game in 2020, I’ll say it’s still worth buying.

CTAS Pro High Top

This deal was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer 7/24/2020 and updated with new information on 8/14/2020. 

Quentyn Kennemer

