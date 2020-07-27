Catch Up on Borderlands, BioShock, and XCOM on Nintendo Switch With Collections Down to $35

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Borderland Legendary Collection (Nintendo Switch) | $35 | Nintendo Switch
BioShock: The Collection (Nintendo Switch) | $35 | Amazon
XCOM 2 Collection (Nintendo Switch) | $35 | Amazon
2K is discounting some of its best collections on the Nintendo Switch. Snag three games each in the BioShock Collection and Borderlands Legendary Collection for $35 each.
You can also still grab the XCOM 2 Collection for $35, which is not as sweet of a deal on paper as it only packs one game, but it comes with all the DLC, and considering I’d still pay $60 for the base game in 2020, I’ll say it’s still worth buying.
This deal was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer 7/24/2020 and updated with new information on 7/27/2020.
