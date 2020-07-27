It's all consuming.
Catch Up on Borderlands, BioShock, and XCOM on Nintendo Switch With Collections Down to $35

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Borderland Legendary Collection (Nintendo Switch) | $35 | Nintendo Switch
BioShock: The Collection (Nintendo Switch) | $35 | Amazon
XCOM 2 Collection (Nintendo Switch) | $35 | Amazon

2K is discounting some of its best collections on the Nintendo Switch. Snag three games each in the BioShock Collection and Borderlands Legendary Collection for $35 each.

You can also still grab the XCOM 2 Collection for $35, which is not as sweet of a deal on paper as it only packs one game, but it comes with all the DLC, and considering I’d still pay $60 for the base game in 2020, I’ll say it’s still worth buying.

This deal was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer 7/24/2020 and updated with new information on 7/27/2020.

