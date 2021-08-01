Toshiba 50-inch LED 4K UHD Fire TV | $370 | Amazon

You’ve got shows to catch up on and you don’t want to miss a thing. I get it. Grab a Toshiba Fire TV today for up to 27% off at Amazon and you can start binge- watching your faves straight from the box. Just enter in your wi-fi info, login to your streaming service of choice from the preloaded apps, and enjoy!

You can get a 50-inch Toshiba Fire TV for $370 right now, a 21% discount. This is a 4K tv, so you can enjoy a crystal clear picture quality no matter what you’re playing or watching. This tv will ship for free!

The same 21% discount applies to the 55-inch version, which is down to $410 today. However, I noticed this one doesn’t ship for free and the seller doesn’t deliver to some areas— just a heads up.

If you want to save more of your hard-earned dollars and don’t mind a slightly smaller tv , you can get 27% off the 43-inch Toshiba Fire tv. This brings the price down to $270 today. With a TV this size, you might not be hosting a Super Bowl viewing party for the whole crew, but it’s still perfect for movie night!