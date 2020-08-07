It's all consuming.

Catch the Perps With Five Motion-Sensing Solar Lights for $29

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Hakol Outdoor LED Solar Lights (5-Pack) | $29 | MorningSave
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Hakol Outdoor LED Solar Lights (5-Pack) | $29 | MorningSave

Protecting your home should be one of your biggest priorities. One of the cheapest things you can do is set up motion-sensing lights, which will expose anyone snooping around outside and deter them from trying anything sneaky. MorningSave will hook you up with five such items for only $29.

The lights pack 48 LEDs for an intense beam, and they’re waterproof and solar-powered, so you can stick them on your siding and go about your life with little long-term maintenance.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

