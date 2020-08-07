Catch the Perps With Five Motion-Sensing Solar Lights for $29

Hakol Outdoor LED Solar Lights (5-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Hakol Outdoor LED Solar Lights (5-Pack) | $29 | MorningSave

Protecting your home should be one of your biggest priorities. One of the cheapest things you can do is set up motion-sensing lights, which will expose anyone snooping around outside and deter them from trying anything sneaky. MorningSave will hook you up with five such items for only $29.

Advertisement

The lights pack 48 LEDs for an intense beam, and they’re waterproof and solar-powered, so you can stick them on your siding and go about your life with little long-term maintenance.