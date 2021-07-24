Catch Some ZZZs On Your Next Flight With 29% Off a Travel Pillow Set

VISHNYA 100% Pure Memory Foam Travel Pillow | $17 | Amazon

Falling asleep on a plane can be a real challenge, but you can make it a little easier with today’s travel deal. Get 29% off a VISHNYA 100% pure memory foam travel pillow right now, and get some much-needed beauty rest on your next trip.

Advertisement

This pillow wraps around and literally clicks into place on your face. That either sounds horrifying or super comforting. If it’s the latter, you should also know this $17 pillow comes with earplugs and an eye cover so you have everything you need to completely zone out the rest of the world. It also comes with a carrying case, so you can just throw it in your carry-on and go!

C’mon, you know you don’t want to buy an over-priced airport pillow. Grab it while the deal is good!