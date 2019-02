Photo: Amazon

You spend 1/3 of your life (hopefully) in bed, so if you don’t love your sheets, grab a full set (complete with duvet cover) for just $38 (queen) or $45 (king) on Amazon today. These 400 thread count sheets feature a satin-like sateen weave, and their production is even LEED gold certified, so you can rest easy.