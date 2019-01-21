Graphic: Shep McAllister

Tuft & Needle makes an affordable mattress just for Amazon called The Nod, and it’s even more affordable than usual in today’s Gold Box, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.



These 8" foam mattresses-in-a-box aren’t quite as thick as Tuft & Needle’s main mattress, but honestly, you probably won’t be able to tell a difference, and they’d be great for a guest room or a kid’s room, at the very least. And unlike some similarly priced mattresses on Amazon, this one comes with a 100 night trial period, so there’s no risk in giving it a shot.

Advertisement

It’s actually the “sleep sets” that are on sale today, which include a mattress plus two of Tuft & Needle’s cooling gel foam pillows. Prices start at just $280 for a twin set, and go up to $555 for a California king, with queens priced at just $435.