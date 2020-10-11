Catch Everything With This $59 Ultra HD Dash Cam

Rexing V1 Dash Cam Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Rexing V1 Dash Cam | $59 | Amazon Gold Box

Rexing V1P Dash Cam | $117 | Amazon Gold Box

Rexing V3 Dash Cam | $140 | Amazon Gold Box

You’re unlikely to miss a single roadside incident with this Rexing V1 d ash c am for only $59 today for Amazon Gold Box— th at’s a fabulous 41% off, by the way.

This dash cam offers 4K resolution and captures a 170-degree wide view.

It also has a 2.4-inch LCD screen and is wi-fi ready and works with a simple mobile app, making it a user-friendly option.

While this $59 option offers all most are going to need, other Rexing models are also on sale, ranging from 30 to 41 % off.

I think a reasonable upgrade to consider is one of the front and rear cam options, so you can capture anything that might happen at either end of your vehicle. The Rexing V1P is the cheapest at $117 today.

If you want all the bells and whistles, including recording inside your automobile’s cabin, you’ll need to get the Rexing V3 for $140.

