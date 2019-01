Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you haven’t picked up the nostalgia bomb that is Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee/Pikachu, you can grab the superior Eevee version for $49 today on Amazon, or $10 less than usual.



These games are basically modern, 3D remakes of the original Red and Blue games that you played on your Gameboy, and while they’re a bit easy by modern Pokémon standards, the series has never looked so good.