Catch a Blu-ray 4-Pack of Pokémon: Black & White Movies for Just $10

Andrew Hayward
Pokémon: Black & White 4-Movie Collection (Blu-ray) | $10 | Amazon, Best Buy
If, like Ash himself, your mission is to catch ‘em all, then you might want to jump on this deal for a pack of four Pokémon: Black & White films on Blu-ray for just $10. This set nets you the following films: Pokémon Black: Victini and Reshiram and Pokémon White: Victini and Zekrom, Kyurem vs. The Sword of Justice, and Genesect and the Legend Awakened.

The first two of those films are largely identical with some minor differences, much like the dual-release games themselves, but this is still a bargain for a quartet of animated features. And they’re all in color, in case the naming is confusing! It’s on sale at both Amazon and Best Buy right now.

Want more? Keep the good times rolling with a three-pack of the first three original Pokémon films for $11 on Blu-ray!

